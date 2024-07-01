Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.39. 884,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,633,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Geron Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

