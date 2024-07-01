Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 94,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 29,118 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $4.82.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $936.01 million, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

