Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 94,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 29,118 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $4.82.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $936.01 million, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.