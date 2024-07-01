Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of GLBE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 289,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,159. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 15.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

