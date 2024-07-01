Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.26

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 23347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,155,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,843,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,716,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 107,496 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,595 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

