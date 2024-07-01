Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of Global X MLP ETF worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $48.50 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

