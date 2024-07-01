Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Up 35.1% in June

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
