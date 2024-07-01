Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 303,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,429. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.