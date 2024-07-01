Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $500.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

