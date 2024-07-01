GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Down 6.2%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.01 and last traded at $65.21. 3,920,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,545,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,753,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.