Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.
