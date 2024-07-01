Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Monday. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of £381.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

