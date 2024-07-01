Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $30.38 Average PT from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Green Plains
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains
Green Plains Price Performance
GPRE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $36.02.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.