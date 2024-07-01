Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $30.38 Average PT from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Fund LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Green Plains by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

