G&S Capital LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

