Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 146,800 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Guardion Health Sciences has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.