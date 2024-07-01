Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Guess? alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

Guess? Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Guess? by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Guess? by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.