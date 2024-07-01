Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in June

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.1 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $1.89 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
