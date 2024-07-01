GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its position in GXO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,989 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

