Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.00

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

