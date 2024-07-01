Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 221.2% per year over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.0 %
HASI stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
