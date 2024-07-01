Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 291,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

