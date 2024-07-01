Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Up 47.4% in June

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hays Stock Performance
Shares of HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Hays has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $1.38.
About Hays
