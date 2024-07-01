HC Wainwright Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

HIVE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $360.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 524,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

