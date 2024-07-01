Head-To-Head Contrast: G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) & Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH)

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) and Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G6 Materials and Millennium Group International's revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G6 Materials $1.55 million 0.76 -$2.72 million ($0.10) -0.60 Millennium Group International $45.60 million 0.36 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Millennium Group International has higher revenue and earnings than G6 Materials.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G6 Materials -148.42% -296.11% -153.26% Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares G6 Materials and Millennium Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

G6 Materials has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Group International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for G6 Materials and Millennium Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Millennium Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Millennium Group International beats G6 Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G6 Materials



G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications. The company also provides a suite of graphene products through its e-commerce platform. It serves various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, marine, medical prosthetics, and various branches of the military. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

About Millennium Group International



Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries. It also provides packaging products supply chain management solutions, and board games and various board game accessories. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

