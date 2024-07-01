HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.26

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $87.33, with a volume of 118722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.20.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

