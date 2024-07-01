Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 8.1%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 210,661,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 154,938,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.19.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

