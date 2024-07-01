Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

