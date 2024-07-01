Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

