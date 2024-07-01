Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Update

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hempacco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 19,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,682. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Hempacco has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Hempacco Company Profile

