Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,420 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 162.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 197,045 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,628,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYF opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

