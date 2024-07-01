Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 411 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $54.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.78. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

