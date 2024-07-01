Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 41,944 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEV opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

