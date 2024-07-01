Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,016 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 149,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 112,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SMDV stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $757.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

