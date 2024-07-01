Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 80,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $15,685,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

