Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 64,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $106.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $198.86.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

