Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC opened at $51.95 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

