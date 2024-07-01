Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 87.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 93.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIW. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. On average, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

