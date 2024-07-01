Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,647 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $75,730,552. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $383.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

