Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,848 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immunocore by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMCR stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMCR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

