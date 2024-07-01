Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 843.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 184,394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 177,817 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,244 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

FFC stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

