Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,228 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Exelon by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

