Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,865 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $45.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

