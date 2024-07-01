HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
HilleVax Price Performance
Shares of HLVX opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.22.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $89,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 801,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $89,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 801,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,898 shares of company stock worth $369,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter worth $207,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
