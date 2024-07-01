Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.69. 53,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,475. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5685 per share. This is an increase from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th.

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

