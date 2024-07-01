Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $21.64

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $25.76. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 1,409,454 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 17.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 894,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,211,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

