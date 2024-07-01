Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.49 on Monday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.