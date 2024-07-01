Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.49 on Monday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
