Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.36. Humacyte shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2,177,809 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Humacyte Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $682.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in Humacyte by 122.5% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

