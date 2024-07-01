Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Up 49.0% in June

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

