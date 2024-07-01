HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 447,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Trading Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HCM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. 31,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth $380,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth $444,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.