ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Gap Down to $148.46

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $148.46, but opened at $143.97. ICF International shares last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 12,330 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Get ICF International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ICFI

ICF International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.60. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.