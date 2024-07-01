ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.19. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 83,416 shares traded.
ICL Group Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in ICL Group by 507.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 922,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 37.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 275,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
