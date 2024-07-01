ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.19. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 83,416 shares traded.

ICL Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in ICL Group by 507.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 922,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICL Group by 37.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 275,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

