IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

IES Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,597,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $10,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

